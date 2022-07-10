This Returning Trader Joe's Item Is Joy In A Can For Fans

Trader Joe's canned mussels were first introduced to shoppers back in September 2021, according to Reddit, seemingly as a limited time offering. The product received rave reviews from a variety of sources, with Reddit commenters noting how "very impressed [they were] with the size and quality of the mussels," and someone even going as far as to call them "phenomenal." Another reviewer named them the "best mussels ever," giving them a near 5-star review, with a few others mentioning how good they are for the price on Trader Joe's Reviews.

It seems Trader Joe's heard their praise and decided to bring their Lightly Smoked Mussels back for another go. Fans pounced on the news, with many noting how upset they were to see them go in the first place and how excited they are now to go to their local TJ's to grab a few of their own. There were even some who started a sub-thread sharing their favorite ways to consume the Trader Joe's canned mussels — aside from those who choose to eat them straight out of the can. Whichever way you choose, it seems like these are sure to be a hit.