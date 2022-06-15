Why Trader Joe's Fans Have A Problem With Its New Croissant Offering

The latest item joining Trader Joe's list of newbies is a fresh chocolate croissant. Instagram account @traderjoeslist describes these as "your favorite butter croissant wrapped around semi-sweet chocolate bars," noting the new item's dough is "sourced from the Pacific Northwest and chocolate from the center of South America." So, what is there to complain about?

Well, aside from the misspelled label in the Instagram photo, the price tag for the package is quite high. Fans of @traderjoeslist agree, questioning the "too expensive" price tag, with one noting that while "$3.99 for a single croissant is the going rate at most bakeries," it "is kinda steep for TJ's."

Some in the comments did mention this is a pack of two, but another pointed out that the frozen ones are "cheaper per croissant" while also calling attention to the fact that frozen options have the added benefit of being fresh when you want them, rather than having to eat them before they go bad. With their original chocolate croissants coming in at $4.99 for a pack of four, it is hard to justify buying two for $3.99 as labeled in the photo, even if it is saving you a bit of cooking time.