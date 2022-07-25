Nico Norena Brings The Succulent Bite To Your Kitchen With His New Cookbook - Exclusive Interview

Your family is Colombian and part French. You've lived in Madrid as well. You've lived in Chicago. You've lived in Miami. What are your favorite desserts from each place?

That's actually a great question. I'd say that different desserts from each place [are favorites. From] Colombia, obleas, all my life, have been one of my favorites — thin obleas, nice dulce de leche in the middle. Obleas is nice and simple, maybe some shaved coconut too. Always, always great. Chicago, let's see. Let me think, because Chicago I usually go for my deep-dish pizzas. Not necessarily for desserts, but they do have their fair share.

The best [dessert in Madrid] is cheesecake. Absolutely. Those come from [the] north of Spain, but [they're the] best style of cheesecake, for me. [They] are an absolute home run. That's why I do so much of that content on social media, is because I absolutely love the dessert itself. I took it upon myself to create some of that dessert on my own.

Let's dive into cheesecake, which is a passion. You've eaten cheesecakes from all around the world. Basque-style is one of your favorites. What are your top three tips for mastering a cheesecake?

In general, the cooking time and temperature have to be perfect for sure. Don't overcook it. Don't undercook it, unless you're doing a Basque-style, [then] you can get away with a little bit of undercooked-ness. Overall, I like to say Basque style cheesecakes, high temperature, no bain-marie. No steam bath inside of the oven, and definitely hit it on the 45-minute mark at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The reason why is because that creates that perfect texture inside without over-baking it and then it comes out like stiff blocks.

If [however] you're doing it with a crust, then I absolutely say yes, bain-marie, you do need that. Cook it covered instead of uncovered, like you would with a Basque-style, because you want the top to be nice and clean. You don't want it to be burnt. You don't want that basque burnt top that you usually get with those, and the cooking time is a little bit longer at a [lower] temperature, 350 degrees for maybe an hour, if you will. That way it cooks through, it's nice and thick in the middle, but you still get that creaminess by not over-baking it.