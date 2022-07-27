Instagram Is Drooling Over Trader Joes' New Hard Kombucha

If you're a loyal Trader Joe's customer and love a good summer cocktail, other avid shoppers have some recommendations for you. When Trader Joe's peaches and cream liqueur hit shelves customers were brainstorming drink ideas, and shoppers have used Trader Joe's spicy jalapeño lemonade to make margaritas. Now, there's another boozy item that customers are getting excited about this season.

Instagram user @traderjoeslist shared a photo of hard kombucha from Luna Bay. It looks like Trader Joe's is stocking two flavors from this brand: Watermelon Sea Salt and Hibiscus Lavender. In the caption of the post, @traderjoeslist praised both flavors, especially the watermelon one, saying "It was extremely refreshing and the watermelon flavor was subtle but fresh. ... It is 100% real watermelon flavor and the pinch of salt really sends it home for me."

Reddit users were divided over Trader Joe's Watermelon Cucumber Cooler, so if you're looking for a watermelon-flavored drink, this may be the better bet based on what commenters are saying.