The Unexpected Dish That Won The Trader Joe's Corn Recipe Contest

Loyal Trader Joe's customers will head straight to their nearest store to find their favorite items, but it turns out not all of the brand's gems are in stores. Trader Joe's website has plenty of recipes for their customers and, as part of a contest, the brand even invited fans to submit their own recipes featuring corn.

According to the rules of the contest, recipes were required to include at least one corn-based ingredient, and each dish was limited to five ingredients, but salt, sugar, butter, and cooking oil were considered "freebies." Of course, given that this was a Trader Joe's recipe contest, all the ingredients had to be from, you guessed it, Trader Joe's. If you're looking to try something new on a weeknight, recipes with just a few ingredients are ideal!

The contest winners were announced on the Trader Joe's website. The winner of the recipe contest is Van Fulton, who gave cupcake lovers a twist on the sweet dessert. The recipe is Corn & Hatch Chile Cupcakes with Honey Buttercream with Trader Joe's cornbread mix as the base of the cupcake. Trader Joe's Hatch Valley Salsa is sure to bring some spice and flavors you don't find in a typical dessert, but we think that the honey buttercream is a great way to complement this. We imagine the sweet honey will tone down some of the heat without completely overpowering the hatch chiles.