The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people believe a tasty Mexican dish can lead to the traditional saying of "full belly, happy heart." According to a YouGov 2019 survey, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular U.S. food, falling just behind Italian cuisine.

Because Mexican food has surged in popularity in the United States, there are more restaurants featuring this style of cuisine. According to CDHExpert, a 2017 survey showed that "9% of all restaurants in the USA" feature Mexican dishes. FranchiseChatter.com says that Mexican food falls just behind the burger as the most popular menu item.

As seen with the Taco Bell menu, the ability to customize Mexican dishes, especially with a vegetarian slant, has created a loyal following. Even beyond the devotion to the Mexican pizza, the ability to have a dish that fits personal preferences could be a draw. When that food craving hits, are people running to the border or has another restaurant earned top ranking as the best Mexican fast-food chain?