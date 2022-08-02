The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people believe a tasty Mexican dish can lead to the traditional saying of "full belly, happy heart." According to a YouGov 2019 survey, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular U.S. food, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Because Mexican food has surged in popularity in the United States, there are more restaurants featuring this style of cuisine. According to CDHExpert, a 2017 survey showed that "9% of all restaurants in the USA" feature Mexican dishes. FranchiseChatter.com says that Mexican food falls just behind the burger as the most popular menu item.
As seen with the Taco Bell menu, the ability to customize Mexican dishes, especially with a vegetarian slant, has created a loyal following. Even beyond the devotion to the Mexican pizza, the ability to have a dish that fits personal preferences could be a draw. When that food craving hits, are people running to the border or has another restaurant earned top ranking as the best Mexican fast-food chain?
Which fast-food Mexican chain rises to the top?
From the drive-thru to the online order, many people are choosing the taco over the chicken sandwich. Whether it's the flavor, menu value, or another reason, one fast-food Mexican chain rises above the rest. Even if guac is extra, a Mashed survey showed that 41.83% of people prefer Chipotle to other quick-service restaurants. The brand's focus on fresh ingredients, its dedication to the environment, and its commitment to offering more plant-based options over the years. Although there have been a few bumps in the road, people still cannot get enough of those burritos and bowls.
Taco Bell placed second in Mashed's poll, with 26.24% of the votes. With those late-night hours, menu deals, and other specials, the classic Tex-Mex fast-food restaurant has plenty of devoted fans.
Rounding out the best Mexican fast-food chain list were Moe's (13.88%), Qdoba (11.41%) and Del Taco (6.65%). While this list only ranks the top five options, some people could argue that other quick-service restaurants could give the top rankings a run for their money. From Torchy's Tacos to Taco Cabana, there are plenty of options popping up all over the country. Mexican food might get more days on the weekly dinner menu than just Tuesday.