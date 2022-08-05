Here's How Drinking Habits Have Changed With Inflation

While Hank Williams Jr. might have sung about "A Tear in My Beer," inflation is making it a reality for many Americans. Although rising food costs, fears of a recession, and a myriad of economic woes have caused strife for consumers, it hasn't eliminated budgets for beer. In fact, for those who prefer to toast with an alcoholic beverage, the outlook might have a few more bubbles rising to the top.

As reported by Forbes, some studies assert that, "Alcoholic beverage consumption should be resilient even during a future economic recession." While prices may fluctuate depending on demand and profit margins, it appears that drinkers are finding ways to keep this "affordable luxury" in their shopping cart.

Still, rising food costs have impacted many common grocery store items. From eggs becoming less affordable to soaring meat prices, consumers have felt the pinch. But while some shoppers have saved money by switching to generic brands, one report suggests the same can't be said of the alcohol aisle.