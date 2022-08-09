Costco Shoppers Are Preparing For Halloween With Spooky Skeletons

The end of summer can only mean one thing — the countdown to Halloween is officially on. And now that there are 83 days left until trick-or-treaters start haunting the streets, signs that the fright-filled holiday is nearing are on the shelves of grocery stores across the nation. Sam's Club is already ready for Halloween and shoppers can already browse through countless costumes. And Mars' Haloween candy is on the way to a store near you. With the much-needed sweets and the proper attire covered, Halloween fiends are only missing one thing — skeletons.

But die-hard Halloween fans don't have to worry about scrambling to find spooky scary skeletons to set out on their front porch, because Costco has a duo of skeleton friends that shoppers are already eager to add to their decor. Considering that Costco just released a Disney Halloween set that will level up any Halloween display, it seems obvious that its skeleton decorations would also be delightfully themed. And according to a post by Instagrammer @costcohotfinds, the skeleton set shoppers are excited for are clad in flannel shirts, brown hats, and play the banjo.