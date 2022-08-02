Sam's Club Is Ready For Halloween And Instagram Is Excited

Although October 31 is still two months away, fans of the holiday filled with ghosts and candy corn are already being treated to plenty of exciting Halloween experiences. According to Variety, the iconic seasonal store Spirit Halloween has just released a trailer for "Spirit Halloween: The Movie" to the joy of cheesy horror film fans everywhere. And Mars has recently announced its Halloween candy lineup, which includes ​​M&M's Mad Scientist Mix, among other tasty Halloween-themed chocolates, so that everyone can begin planning out what candy they'll be giving trick-or-treaters.

But these brands aren't the only ones ringing in the spooky season early. Sam's Club just welcomed Halloween time to its stores in a big way. Yesterday, the grocery store chain posted a video on its Instagram account announcing that all things Halloween have officially come to its locations' shelves. And the video, which gave Sam's Club members a snapshot of all of the chain's most thrilling Halloween products, has shoppers in the comments getting into the holiday spirit.