Why Animal Activists Are Coming After Gordon Ramsay's TikTok

Soon after Gordon Ramsay posted the TikTok video, outrage poured in from all corners of the internet. Fans and non-fans alike have left comments criticizing Ramsay for his cruel rhetoric. One person wrote, "I'm not even vegetarian but this is very sad," while another said, "I was today years old when I lost all respect for Gordon Ramsay." Some even stormed the comment section of his unrelated Instagram posts. In a video slide show of Ramsay on a fishing trip, for instance, a user commented, "Did you mock them before killing them too?"

It wasn't long before People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) caught wind of the situation. In an interview with LADbible, PETA UK's vice president of programmes Elisa Allen remarked, "Gordon Ramsay is a callous man who makes a fool of himself: intimidating gentle lambs is loutish, not amusing ... Those lambs are just babies who want little from life but the chance to live it and not end up in this moron's — or anyone else's — mouth."

Some saw humor in Ramsay's video too, though, leaving comments like, "I'm a [vegetarian ]... and I found this funny," and "People just cant [take] a joke ..." The mixed bag of responses begs the question of whether the "Hell's Kitchen" host truly meant to taunt animals while promoting their consumption or was merely playing into his intense, often villainous persona. Either way, most respondents were clearly not amused.