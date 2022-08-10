Trader Joe's Returning Spicy Offering Has Cheese Lovers Excited

From the marinated mozzarella that some Trader Joe's shoppers claim to munch on every day to the Green Goddess Gouda that had customers ecstatic after it made its return to store shelves when it comes to cheese Trader Joe's policy seems to be that more is better. And the grocery store chains' cheese selection doesn't just have a variety of flavors, it also offers consumers an assortment of different cheese types. But while that means that vegans can find dairy-free cheese options from Trader Joe's, per its website, it's also good news for anyone seeking out a more lactose-intolerant-friendly cheese choice — goat cheese.

And Trader Joe's has now delighted fans of the dairy-milk cheese alternative by returning an all-delicious goat cheese to its stores that has been on leave for many years. Instagrammer @traderjoeslist reveals in a post that the long-awaited flavor is back and Trader Joe's shoppers in the comment section were eager to express their joy for this goat cheese's return. One user wrote, "Wow we waited 5 years for this to comeback!!!" Another stated, "OMGGGGG they brought it back? Finally!!!!! I am so excited." And according to the post, the returning goat cheese thrilling customers is all about spice.