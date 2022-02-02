Trader Joe's Fans Can't Wait To Try Its Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Crackers

When something becomes incredibly popular, one thing that people can come to expect are lots and lots of spin-offs. It's done just as much with popular TV shows and it is with beloved grocery store items — after all, why not give the people what they want? So when their Everything But the Bagel Seasoning skyrocketed into a cult-favorite product, Trader Joe's began to gradually unveil similar items, including the Everything but the Bagel Dip and Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips. Joining the ranks now are the new Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Bite-Sized Crackers.

Topped with garlic, onion, caraway, poppy and sesame seeds, it appears that these crackers are infused with a similar blend that's found in the popular spice product. User @traderjoeslist took to Instagram to celebrate the debut and said in their post, "If you're a fan of EBTB then this is for you ... This minimalist themed box of crackers [is] packed full of flavor! These are perfect for a cheese board, dips, or on their own!" The comments section was flooded with TJ's fans who are excited to try this new option. "Oh my! I must try," one person wrote, while another commented, "Aw man! Just left the store ... now I have to go back." And another shared what everyone was thinking, "That's a good branding call."