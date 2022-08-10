Why Grocery Prices Might Skyrocket Again

During a recent United Nations press release, Chief Economist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Maximo Torero, explained that the FAO Food Price Index fell for the fourth consecutive month this July, the all-time high being this past March. July saw the steepest decline of the previous four months at 8.6%. However, these projections are not certain to last. There are still many factors that could reverse the downward trend in prices.

Torero warns, "many uncertainties remain, including the still high fertilizer prices that impact farmers' livelihoods and future production prospects for the next year, and the global economic outlook and currency movements." Grocery prices might be down this month, but the forecast for the rest of 2022 is shaky. Some global government officials believe that food inflation could rise as high as 20% this year (via PoliticsHome).

Whether we continue toward more affordable prices or not, consumers have already begun adapting to inflation. There's been a skyrocket in the popularity of foods that, before rising food prices, were not nearly as in demand and shoppers are choosing stores with lower prices.