How Kroger Shoppers Are Reacting To Inflation

After emptying the wallet to fill the gas tank, the grocery shopping list can see a modification. With food costs soaring, consumers feel the pressure from inflation and see the impact of shrinkflation. As the biggest U.S. grocery store operator, Kroger carefully monitors consumers' shopping habits. In a recent investor call, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen reported curious changes to the purchases of Kroger shoppers. From the shopping frequency to the items in the cart, the changes seem to fall into distinct categories.

As discussed in a recent The Wall Street Journal article, some consumers with more disposable income continue to make higher-end purchases. While the beginning of the pandemic saw home cooks splurging on more costly food items, consumers impacted by the current economy's state have pulled back from the extras. From more frequent to smaller shopping purchases to big bulk items designed to save, the concepts are linked by the desire to maximize dollars spent. In addition, consumers look to private label brands, which can be a lower cost versus bigger brand names.

While it appears that consumers are not skipping the store all together, there is a more judicious approach to the food placed in the cart. That impulse buy might be tabled for a little while longer.