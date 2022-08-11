Why Breakfast Is Being Devastated By Inflation

The equity markets cheered when the news came out on Wednesday, per Reuters, which showed that the measures the Federal Reserve was taking were finally starting to work. Data showed that inflation as a whole had declined — and instead of setting another 40-year inflation record we did in June, the Consumer Price Index or CPI actually was flat and remained unchanged, per NBC News. It was, in the words of Principal Global Investors chief global strategist Seema Shah, "All-out positive for consumers."

However, there was a "but." In revealing the good news that the July CPI was flat at 0%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics also said food prices had actually risen 1.1% in July for the seventh monthly increase of 0.9% or more. The cost of coffee rose by 3.5%, representing the highest increase, while the cost of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs rose by half a percent after dropping in June. On the whole, the Bureau's food at home index actually went up by 13.1%. "Households will unfortunately continue to feel the severe strain of elevated price pressures on their budgets," Shah told NBC.