Whole Foods' Co-Founder May Launch A Restaurant Chain

As John Mackey prepares to leave Whole Foods, the company that he co-founded and ran, the soon-to-be former CEO revealed to Reason Magazine's podcast that he is ready to be more vocal regarding his viewpoints. While some of his commentary expanded beyond the food space, his connection to business serving a bigger purpose appears to be part of the concept. Although many people have supported Amazon-owned Whole Foods' purpose of nourishing people and the planet, Mackey and some former company executives are ready to grow a new concept in the health and wellness space.

In an open letter announcing his retirement, Mackey said, "I'll be ready to pursue some of my other life passions." After reflecting on the impact that company had on how, what, and why people eat, the vegan believes that his life purpose can extend beyond his tenure to the corporation that he led. Although his plans were not revealed at that time, his commitment to helping others embrace a healthy lifestyle seemed evident. His next chapter could include a larger wellness, multi-factor wellness initiative.