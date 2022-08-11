Whole Foods' Co-Founder May Launch A Restaurant Chain
As John Mackey prepares to leave Whole Foods, the company that he co-founded and ran, the soon-to-be former CEO revealed to Reason Magazine's podcast that he is ready to be more vocal regarding his viewpoints. While some of his commentary expanded beyond the food space, his connection to business serving a bigger purpose appears to be part of the concept. Although many people have supported Amazon-owned Whole Foods' purpose of nourishing people and the planet, Mackey and some former company executives are ready to grow a new concept in the health and wellness space.
In an open letter announcing his retirement, Mackey said, "I'll be ready to pursue some of my other life passions." After reflecting on the impact that company had on how, what, and why people eat, the vegan believes that his life purpose can extend beyond his tenure to the corporation that he led. Although his plans were not revealed at that time, his commitment to helping others embrace a healthy lifestyle seemed evident. His next chapter could include a larger wellness, multi-factor wellness initiative.
Are consumers ready to buy into a Healthy America?
While mom might have stressed eating more leafy greens and consuming that daily fruit allotment, developing a balanced lifestyle may not be as easy as learning the ABCs. When John Mackey co-founded Whole Foods, the small seed of a concept that balanced core values with customer happiness grew into a multi-billion dollar business. According to Bloomberg, Mackey is ready to nourish a new idea and hopefully foster "national network of medical wellness centers and vegetarian restaurants." Under the brand Healthy America LLC, Mackey and other former Whole Foods executives are laying the groundwork for a lifestyle-based business that blends "culinary, healthcare, and wellness" under a single entity. Food and Wine reports that a job listing for Healthy America states the company will include restaurants with a plant-based menu.
Although complete information on this new corporation is vague, one of the company's entities has a simple website. The "Love Life!" encourages people to live well by empowering their food, medicine, and wellness choices. Only time will tell if Healthy America LLC can achieve an impressive goal of becoming a transformative health experience.