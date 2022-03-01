Amazon Is Reportedly Transferring Its Shoppers To Whole Foods And Reddit Is Confused

On Reddit, many responses to the user who asked Amazon employees if they would be willing to switch to Whole Foods said no. Several explained that their reasoning stemmed from their need for flexibility, as they expect that Whole Foods would not allow them to set their own hours. Some Redditors who have already transitioned from Amazon to Whole Foods described positive experiences, such as one who said they made the move last October and shared that when not shopping, he is expected to help the staff with tasks such as bagging and stocking.

Others shared different sentiments, as was the case with a user who wrote, "I know plenty of people who made the transition and have nothing but bad things to say." A possible reason why many of the responses to the announcement are negative could be the recent news that Whole Foods has become a more stressful place to work. Earlier this month, Insider published the experiences of five anonymous Whole Foods Shoppers, who described being pressured into collecting a certain number of grocery items per hour and being closely "tracked" on their activity during shifts.

On Reddit, some Amazon Shoppers who began working with the company for flexible hours and extra money said they wouldn't want to join this kind of culture. "You are going to be thrown into an already toxic, understaffed, and underappreciated WF employee pool that is having some of the largest understaffing issues and turnover in the companies history," u/L0rd_J0e said. "This is Amazon's way of exploiting you to fill in those understaffing issues instead of trying to find more employees to train which costs them more money than just transferring you over."