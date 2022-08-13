Why Subway Is Selling A Stephen Curry Jersey Stained With Meatballs

Elite athletes like Stephen Curry have to be very particular about their diets, but when your wife is a celebrity chef, it can be tough to stick to a diet as strict as Tom Brady's, for example (via Insider). While Brady has sworn off pasta for years now, Ayesha Curry told Page Six in 2017 that the Warriors star ate pasta before every game. "I've made it for eight years and we've been going strong," Curry told Page Six. "I sneak eggplant, spinach and all sorts of goodies into the sauce. I make it before every single game."

Ayesha also explained on Eater's Upsell podcast that the basketball star is a big pizza fan. In fact, one restaurant in Boston created a custom pizza for Curry to celebrate his historic 2,974 three-pointers. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Ayesha Curry explained that her husband also loves chicken parmesan, so it seems like he enjoys carbs smothered in tomato sauce. Knowing his food preferences, it's no surprise that Stephen Curry partnered with Subway to auction off a very saucy jersey (via Twitter).