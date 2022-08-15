Panda Express May Have A New Chicken Offering On The Menu Soon

Panda Express is known for serving delicious American-style Chinese food in a quick and affordable manner. What fans may not know is that the chain operates the sole location of its Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, California. This location allows customers to create their own food adventure, choosing toppings for salads, wraps, and rice bowls. Fan favorites, like orange chicken and honey walnut shrimp, are available to order a la carte or as an entree for a meal.

One of the more unique features of the innovation kitchen, specifically, is its website filled with recipe ideas. There are several videos that feature Panda's Innovation menu items that are transformed into other meals. One video shows how to make an orange chicken burrito using leftover chicken, fried rice, and tortillas. Another shows a fun spin on the classic shepherd's pie, using Panda's honey sesame chicken breast. Part of the magic of Panda's Innovation Kitchen is the new food items that guests can try before anyone else. In the past, this has included its orange chicken sandwich and orange chicken burrito. Now, a new meal has made it into the kitchen's testing phase: chicken strips (via YouTube).