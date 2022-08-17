Twitter Is Once Again Coming After Gordon Ramsay's Portion Size

If you watch a lot of cooking shows, you've likely watched a show or two starring Gordon Ramsay — which means you've been privy to Ramsay's insults. The chef doesn't shy away from sharing his thoughts on TV or on TikTok, like the time he talked about a BBQ hack that had him seeing red. But sometimes, the tables turn, and the celebrity chef is now on the receiving end of criticism.

Ramsay just shared a post about his Suffolk lamb dish at his restaurant Pétrus, and what caught Twitter's attention is the two small pieces of lamb on the plate. Based on the restaurant's menu, the dish is part of the Prestige menu, and the lamb is served with young peas, girolles, and mint.

This isn't the first time that Twitter has shared thoughts on the chef's portion sizes. For example, Twitter trolled Ramsay over a small duck breast with one spear of asparagus, and he got roasted after tweeting multiple photos of small dishes. Still, the TV personality shows off food from his restaurants, which we admit at least look tasty. But here's what people are currently saying about the size of Ramsay's most recent Suffolk lamb post.