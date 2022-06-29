Twitter Is Trolling Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant Portions

If you're a fan of Gordon Ramsay, you know that he's not afraid to let people know what his opinions are on social media. He regularly reviews and roasts other people's recipes and cooking techniques on TikTok. For example, there was one video that Ramsay called a "crime against wagyu," and he wasn't impressed with this TikTok that involved a very fiery grill.

But in a recent Tweet, fans and social media users are now roasting Ramsay himself. In this tweet, Ramsay posted a video of sauce being poured over a piece of duck at one of his restaurants, Savoy Grill. What catches your attention in this short clip? Twitter users quickly jumped in to say that this dish was incredibly small, and the plate on the video only includes one piece of duck.

Earlier this year, Chipotle went viral on TikTok for their decreasing portion sizes, and if you're planning to spend the money to eat at one of Gordon Ramsay's restaurants, you might also be hoping for something a bit more filling.