How Usher Made History With His Rémy Martin Collab

What's new about the Usher x Rémy Martin 1738 is how it was made. The collaboration features a limited edition bottle of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal titled "Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered," and an NFT. The collab also features an immersive multi-sensory experience called "Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion" that's part of Usher's My Way Las Vegas Residency (via Rémy Martin). Both the bottle and the Vegas sensory spectacular celebrate the 25th anniversary of Usher's "My Way" album.

What's so special about the bottle isn't just the unusual way it'll be sold. Twenty-five bottles will be initially sold as an NFT, through the NFT trading site BlockBar. The NFT can then be redeemed in October for a real bottle, kept, or resold on BlockBar (per FoodBeast). The initial NFTs will retail for $500 a piece. What's truly unique about these bottles is that the NFT was designed using A.I. neural technology to translate Usher's description of the taste of Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal into artwork. So when those 25 lucky buyers take a look at their NFT, they'll literally see what Rémy Martin tastes like to Usher. Is that futuristic or what?