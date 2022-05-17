Here's Where You Can Drink Justin Bieber's New Biebs Brew Coffee

Two of Canada's most well-known exports are joining forces on a refreshing drink that will keep you caffeinated all summer long. In a press release, Tim Hortons announced the debut of its latest collaboration with popstar and notable Canadian Justin Bieber.

The Grammy-winning musician first teamed up with the Canadian coffee brand last November on a line of specialty chocolate-coated donut holes — or Timbits, as the company calls them — dubbed "Timbiebs." The popstar even appeared in a video posted to Tim Hortons' Youtube page to celebrate the extremely Canadian partnership.

After the success of their first collaboration, Bieber will soon be back on Tim Hortons' menus with a new sippable special-edition item: Biebs Brew. The specialty cold brew was a collaborative effort between the singer and the company's beverage innovation team.

The Toronto-based coffee chain recently experienced a rebound in business after experiencing a serious earnings slump in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic (via The Globe and Mail). Now, the company is hoping to continue that momentum by drawing on the fanbase of one of Canada's biggest stars.