How The Viral Pink Sauce Is Getting Its Second Wind

While some people might live in a Barbie world, the viral Pink Sauce has been less than a dream condiment offering. Although Chef Pii might have captivated TikTok with the colorful sauce, the dollop might not have been worth the squeeze. Various accounts of shipping issues, food safety concerns, and a myriad of other comments might have had some people reconsidering grabbing another bottle of the infamous pink liquid. But, for those people who are longing to add a little blush squirt to a dish, there is hope.

For those unfamiliar, Pink Sauce became a TikTok sensation in the summer of 2022. While many TikTok trends enticed people to get into the kitchen, this condiment quickly became a viral sensation. As Today reported, the road to getting those colorful bottles into people's hands was a bumpy one. From labeling issues to concerns over proper food handling, the craving for Pink Sauce left some stomachs grumbling for the wrong reasons. Even though Chef Pii tried to address the FDA concerns and was looking to right the wrongs, her inexperience in this sector of the food world might have been too much to handle. Luckily, a more experienced company is swooping into the fray and hoping to save Pink Sauce from the rubbish bin.