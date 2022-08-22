Why Coffee Prices Might Be About To Skyrocket

Whether or not coffee is actually good for you, it probably feels like a necessity for many people. With the inflation rate peaking in June of this year, certain things have become more expensive. Food and fuel have seen some of the steepest price increases affecting Americans' bank accounts (per CNN Business).

While most of us have heard of the alarming ground beef cost and the rising price of eggs, coffee is another staple in the standard American grocery cart that has undergone a significant price change over the last year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, coffee has seen a price surge of 38.8% over the last three consecutive years.

The demand for coffee has also risen. The United Kingdom experienced a demand increase of 9% in the first quarter of 2022, and consumption in the U.S. was up 4.6% (per Reuters). The soaring cost of food, the War in Ukraine, and supply chain issues have all contributed to coffee's high price tag. Yet there is one factor contributing to coffee's future cost that rests in the hands of mother nature herself.