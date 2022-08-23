The Mini Fridge Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out About

For a lot of people, the usual Costco run likely involves groceries, snacks, and freezer and pantry items, followed by a stop by the food court for a hot dog combo. But besides food, there are plenty of other items that people get excited about. For example, earlier this month, large fiddle-leaf fig plants had customers hurrying to their nearest store, and people were hoping to get their hands on a high-end countertop ice maker. And right now, there's another kitchen appliance at Costco that's getting some attention on Instagram.

Recently, the Instagram account Costco Hot Finds posted a video of a mini fridge in stores. While a mini fridge isn't anything out of the ordinary, the thing that stood out for Costco Hot Finds, or Laura, was the amount of storage inside the fridge. In the video, Laura explains that this fridge includes a chiller compartment, a storage rack with space for seven cans, and a drawer for fruits and veggies. Plus, there are other components like a reversible door hinge and an interior light. And shoppers sound excited to check it out for themselves.