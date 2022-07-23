The High-Tech Kitchen Item Costco Shoppers Are Running To Buy

While the Frigidaire self-cleaning countertop ice maker is newly back at Costco, it's also available at other retailers, where it's received a lot of praise from hundreds (and even thousands) of reviewers. On Amazon, where it retails for $108, it's so popular that it's currently sold out. More than 2,200 people have given it an average 4.5-star rating. Many like that, as the name states, it's self-cleaning and that it can make up to 26 pounds of ice in a day. Plus, it's small enough that it doesn't take up precious counter space. "This may be the best thing I have bought this year," one person raved, while another said, "Now I can make ice whenever I want, as much as I want."

The blogger behind Shopping with Dave also has positive things to say about the Frigidaire ice maker from Costco. "I like the ice that it produces and am a fan of the simple and elegant functionality," they wrote, recommending it for use by one or two people given its smaller size. Of course, not everyone spoke fondly of the ice maker. On Instagram, a user called it "the worst purchase I've ever made," and another expressed little faith in the item, writing, "All those countertop ice makers stop working properly or outright break after a year. Always have problems." However, a lot of customers have expressed satisfaction.