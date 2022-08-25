The Sweet Way Ree Drummond Is Celebrating Her Son's Football Career

Ree Drummond hosts her own cooking show, owns a thriving mercantile store, and has a successful product line, but at her core, she's all about family. Per Outsider, Drummond is a mom to 4 children, one foster son, and seven dogs including, four basset hounds, two labradors, and one German shepherd (via The Pioneer Woman).

Throughout her years as a Food Network icon, fans have gotten to know Drummond's children and have been given a close look into their private lives. Fans were treated to behind-the-scenes looks at her daughter Alex's wedding and even got to watch the process play out on the special televised episode.

Drummond has taken fans along to witness her daughter Paige's college graduation and son Bryce's budding college football career. Her three sons, foster son Jamar included, are pursuing a college football career in college. Ree is no stranger to cheering on all of her boys when they played for the hometown team, Pawhuska Huskies (via another Outsider article). And, Drummond organized a special photo shoot to celebrate her youngest son going off to college,