Twitter Wants To See A Popular Food Network Star As The Next Host Of SNL

Since its inception in 1975, "Saturday Night Live" has become a screen institution, parodying the parts of daily life that we all feel uncomfortable addressing, like the most awkward part of dinner with friends. Besides jokes about current politics and modern-day life in America, SNL is the perfect breeding ground for mass impersonations of celebrities all over the world.

While it's true that Bobby Flay once cooked the SNL staff an award-winning dinner, celebrity chefs are often the meat and potatoes of the late-night program, serving as inspiration for the comedic jokes that have kept the popular show running after all these years. If you ever wondered what Julia Child thought of Dan Akroyd's SNL skit in 1978 or Alex Guarnaschelli's feelings about the 2019 "Chopped" parody, you can rest assured both chefs were not only impressed with the actors' ability to impersonate them but they also vocalized their approval to friends and social platforms.

Martha Stewart is another chef that has been the crux of many late-night skits over the years. She even had the chance to be an SNL host at one point but had to turn down the opportunity for issues pertaining to her past felony charges (per Today). Apart from Stewart, there is another chef that is receiving votes from Twitter users to become the next host, and he is certainly up for the challenge.