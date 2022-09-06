Pumpkin Spice Fans Are Sure To Love This Tasty Treat From Trader Joe's

Organic pumpkin spice granola bark, which is covered in dark chocolate and comes in an 8-ounce bag, is back at Trader Joe's, according to an Instagram post by @traderjoeslist. The TJ's superfan said it masters the ideal "ratio of dark chocolate to granola," and they suggest keeping it in the fridge for extra crunch. According to the packaging, the granola combines rolled oats, almonds, quinoa, brown rice flour, and pumpkin puree with the classic pumpkin spice flavors of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. The snack is gluten free, could be considered vegan if not for possible traces of milk, and, to some allergic customers' chagrin, contains corn.

TikTok food star Justine Snacks called the snack "seriously underrated," and What's Good at Trader Joe's said the "thick, hefty squares of granola" are "very satisfying to gnaw on." Their sentiments are echoed by several comments on @traderjoeslist's post. Followers gushed about how "delicious" and "filling" the bark is, and more than one suggested that it's hard to stop eating. "Once I open the bag, I can't and won't stop until they are destroyed," one user said. Another warned, "I'm sorry that label is wrong. It's only 1 serving per bag."

Not everyone is a fan of this autumnal bark; one commenter advised that "you have to really like pumpkin spice to enjoy these." Another called it "dry and flavorless." If you're in that camp, you may at least find some inspiration in the product: It gave one Instagrammer "the idea to add pepitas to [their] pumpkin chocolate chip bread," for example.