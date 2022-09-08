Trader Joe's Shoppers Come To The Defense Of This Beloved Fall Item On TikTok

When it comes to seasonal products, perhaps no store is more committed than Trader Joe's. Fans are always counting down the days until the brand brings back beloved snacks, and devoted shoppers are quick to praise delicious new items. Now that it's September, shelves are being restocked with fall products, and TJ's just announced the comeback of a pumpkin spice cashew yogurt. The store's shoppers are also freaking out about the new cinnamon roll blondie bar mix, but there's even more talk about the chain's fall goods on social media.

Recently, TikTok user @kelseysfoodreviews posted a video showing off a few seasonal products from Trader Joe's, advising viewers on whether or not each product was worth the purchase. She gave an enthusiastic yes to the TJ's pumpkin cream cheese spread and called the pumpkin ginger Hold the Cones "absolutely amazing."

On the flip side, Kelsey said that the grocer's cinnamon bun cookies, which include a cinnamon cream filling, aren't worth buying. Though one person in the comments agreed with the TikToker's verdict on the cookies, most people took issue with her recommendation to "skip the pumpkin cheesecake," which seems to be a well liked item.