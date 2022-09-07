Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.

Of course, whenever there's a celebration to be had, there must be delicious food to accompany it, including decadent desserts. Grocery stores know this and have begun stocking shelves with all the desired fall and winter flavored treats. Sam's Club brought back a fan favorite fall dessert in early August and customers didn't complain. Now, Aldi shoppers are cheering over the return of this dessert, and Trader Joe's fans will surely be jumping for joy after finding out about its new sweet release. In fact, some shoppers are already freaking out over it.