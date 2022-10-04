How To Get Your Hands On The Brand-New White Castle Beer Collab

This fall, White Castle has been showing its customers how creative the brand can get with its classic sliders. The burger chain just revamped its 1921 Slider lineup with two new options, and one includes bacon. Shortly after, White Castle rolled out Hamburger Castle Bites, which is a fun way to enjoy all the flavor of a slider in an even smaller bite. But that's not all the burger chain has in store for customers this season.

In a press release, White Castle announced a surprising new product: a limited-edition beer. White Castle worked with Evil Genius Beer Company to create the beer "It Hits Different," a tangerine-flavored 6.5% IPA to go along with its iconic sliders. Evil Genius Beer Company has partnered with other fast food chains to create unique beer flavors, like when the company worked with Auntie Anne's to make a beer for Oktoberfest.

According to the press release, It Hits Different is currently for sale in Delaware, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Rhode Island, and you can expect to spend around $11.99 for a six-pack of beer.