White Castle Just Rolled Out A Brand-New Way To Enjoy Its Classic Sliders

While White Castle's sliders are known for being small, the company itself has had a surprisingly big impact on the world of fast food. It White Castle was not only the first American fast food hamburger chain, predating even McDonald's by twenty or so years (according to the company's historical records), but was also named the number one most influential burger of all time in 2014 by TIME Magazine. With over 28 billion sliders sold, White Castle has earned its spot in the world of American fast food for igniting a craving for miniature hamburgers.

But have you ever looked at one of the world's many billions of sliders and thought, "I'm sick of all these burgers looking the same. It's always meat between two squished buns. Why can't we enjoy our sandwiches a whole new way?" Even if you haven't, it seems like the folks at White Castle thought about it and came up with a solution. After all, if Hot Pockets and Pizza Rolls changed the way we look at pizza, shouldn't hamburgers be given the same treatment? It's on that comparison, then, that White Castle stepped up to the plate and "remodeled" its classic sliders into something that would both be unique and convenient for its customers.