White Castle Is Growing Its 1921 Slider Lineup With 2 Brand-New Options

Practically on the heels of White Castle's 1921 Slider, the burger restaurant is further expanding its already beloved menu, according to a company press release. The chain, which launched its original slider in — you guessed it — 1921, made the burger a permanent menu item in April to much fanfare.

These days, White Castle isn't the only fast food restaurant that people turn to for itty-bitty burgers. Krystal, Burger King, and other menus also feature the miniature meal option, which is great news for people who don't live anywhere near a White Castle store. Although the century-old chain is continuing its westward expansion, it's still dominantly positioned in Florida, the east coast, and the Midwest, per Forbes. The word slider is said to have been coined to describe the small burgers back in the 1940s. The burgers were described by U.S. Navy sailors as being greasy enough "to slide down their throats," especially thanks to their pocket-sized stature, according to Texas Chicken and Burgers.

Thanks to the apparent success of the recently relaunched 1921 Slider, which the chain describes as a "favorite among cravers," White Castle is now adding additional options to the menu.