Johnny Rockets' New Collaboration Has An Unexpected Inspiration
If you've ever been to Johnny Rockets even once, you'll get the feeling that the burger chain is all about classic Americana. While the original concept is based around the stereotypical 1950s malt shop — paper cap-wearing fry cooks serving hamburgers and shakes to leather jacket-wearing greasers while rock-n-roll plays over a bubbler jukebox (when the dancing started is up for debate) — Johnny Rockets hasn't been afraid of embracing the modern world in certain aspects.
In 2016, the company got rid of the retro look and introduced a more modern aesthetic in lieu of its long-running 1950s theme, instead featuring consumer-focused technology, the removal of tabletop jukeboxes, and the introduction of a more technological kitchen (via Nation's Restaurant News). While some may argue that the classic 1950s theming is what made the burger chain stand out, Johnny Rockets wants customers to rest assured that the burgers, fries, and shakes it is famous for won't be changing or going anywhere. If anything, Johnny Rockets has been adding a variety of new menu items to accompany its new look. FoodSided notes that in 2019, Johnny Rockets introduced the "Crunch Menu," which featured a selection of burgers topped with barbeque chips, chips loaded with bacon and cheese, and milkshakes full of Snickers and crushed cookie pieces.
Johnny Rocket's newest menu items, however, don't seem to be too "family-friendly" when you first hear about them. After all, when you think Johnny Rockets, you're not exactly thinking about a cold beer, are you?
Johnny Rockets is serving beer inspired by milkshakes
Johnny Rockets has long been the place for people to go and grab that classic American comfort meal of a cheeseburger and a milkshake. You probably wouldn't expect to be able to get a beer there to accompany your burger and fries, suffice to say. But it seems that despite having upgraded its décor, Johnny Rockets still keeps that good old '50s rebellious streak, offering customers the best of both worlds: a famous Johnny Rockets milkshake and a crisp, refreshing cold one all in one can.
As ChewBoom reports, Johnny Rockets has teamed up with brewing company Santa Monica Beer Works to celebrate National Milkshake Month with two beers inspired by Johnny Rockets' milkshakes. Patrons of both Johnny Rockets' Universal CityWalk location and Santa Monica Beer Works' tasting room/beer garden can sample the "Strawberry Milkshake Porter" and the "Chocolate Peanut Butter Milkshake Porter." And as if the beers weren't enough, Johnny Rockets also gave out free milkshakes at the launch event on September 12 to celebrate the drinks' release.
FoodSided describes the Strawberry Milkshake Porter as having a juicy sweet taste mixed with notes of Madagascar vanilla, not being too sweet but instead having a refreshing creaminess rather than overpowering strawberry. Meanwhile, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter has a "smooth finish" with "apparent nutty qualities" and a creamy texture. Overall, the review seems to be positive, despite the unconventional combination of beer and milkshakes.