Johnny Rockets' New Collaboration Has An Unexpected Inspiration

If you've ever been to Johnny Rockets even once, you'll get the feeling that the burger chain is all about classic Americana. While the original concept is based around the stereotypical 1950s malt shop — paper cap-wearing fry cooks serving hamburgers and shakes to leather jacket-wearing greasers while rock-n-roll plays over a bubbler jukebox (when the dancing started is up for debate) — Johnny Rockets hasn't been afraid of embracing the modern world in certain aspects.

In 2016, the company got rid of the retro look and introduced a more modern aesthetic in lieu of its long-running 1950s theme, instead featuring consumer-focused technology, the removal of tabletop jukeboxes, and the introduction of a more technological kitchen (via Nation's Restaurant News). While some may argue that the classic 1950s theming is what made the burger chain stand out, Johnny Rockets wants customers to rest assured that the burgers, fries, and shakes it is famous for won't be changing or going anywhere. If anything, Johnny Rockets has been adding a variety of new menu items to accompany its new look. FoodSided notes that in 2019, Johnny Rockets introduced the "Crunch Menu," which featured a selection of burgers topped with barbeque chips, chips loaded with bacon and cheese, and milkshakes full of Snickers and crushed cookie pieces.

Johnny Rocket's newest menu items, however, don't seem to be too "family-friendly" when you first hear about them. After all, when you think Johnny Rockets, you're not exactly thinking about a cold beer, are you?