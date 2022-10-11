Trader Joe's New Pumpkin Vinegar Is Dividing Shoppers

Pumpkin and vinegar isn't exactly a no-brainer combination. Even the phrase "pumpkin vinegar" brings up a lot of questions. So what exactly is it? The Trader Joe's website explains that the product is made by taking cold-pressed pumpkins and then fermenting them, turning the pressed pumpkin into a cider. Then, vinegar bacteria is added to the pumpkin cider and the fermentation process begins a second time. The result? You get the tang you already know from apple cider vinegar, just with a pumpkin-y flavor. Trader Joe's recommends using this pumpkin vinegar in salad dressings, soups, sauces, or combining it with seltzer to make a bold, tangy drink.

Instagram account @traderjoeslist posted about the product and noted its "tons of health benefits," but commenters have been a little reluctant to jump behind this particular Trader Joe's item. Most seem to think the vinegar is a sign of the pumpkin craze going just a step too far and another example of something no one asked for. Others questioned how useful the product would actually be on a regular basis and some said they would just stick to their regular ol' apple cider vinegar — which from a practical standpoint, might just be the best way to go.