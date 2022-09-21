Trader Joe's Fans Are Adding Its New Pumpkin Spice Cookies To Their Grocery Lists
A new Trader Joe's pumpkin spice product has entered the building and fans are getting excited. The popular grocery store has been cramming its shelves with all kinds of pumpkin-themed items. Seeing all the pumpkin spice cream and pumpkin bisque and pumpkin-everything-else, you might expect to see a picture of Trader Joe's when you look up that fall flavor in the dictionary.
A product that is always given a fall remix is the Trader Joe's Joe-Joe's cookies, a staple for the grocery store. A take on the classic Oreo, the regular Joe-Joe's have two crisp chocolate cookies with a layer of vanilla cream in between them (via Shape). But they have taken on many flavors as seasons came and went. Fans have discussed what the best flavors have been, even making a Reddit thread about it. Mango, vanilla, candy cane, and matcha are a few favorites that have appeared over the years. Some have been more liked than others but all in all, fans haven't seemed disappointed. This year Trader Joe's released a new version of its classic pumpkin-flavored Joe-Joe's for fall.
Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's have arrived
Trader Joe's has taken Pumpkin Joe-Joe's, coated them in pumpkin spice-flavored yogurt, and added a touch of sea salt on top to create the new Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's. The Trader Joe's website describes them as "all-dressed-up" with "pumpkin spice on pumpkin spice." We think it's safe to say people may really have to like pumpkin spice to get a kick out of these cookies.
In a recent Instagram post, @traderjoeslist posted a picture of the new product, asking fans if they will be treating themselves to the "doubly pumpkin" treat. Fans took to the comments to share their excitement about the new cookies. User textoris wrote a review saying, "They are a little bit salty, but they are also a little sweeter than I expected. The coating is called 'yogurt' on the package, but it's definitely as sweet as an icing." Some customers gave the cookies a 10-out-of-10 rating and or polished them off in 24 hours. Other fans commented that they needed the new Joe-Joe's ASAP and shared excitement. "Oh my! Okay adding these to my list!" one fan wrote. It's safe to say these Instagram users are ecstatic over the new take on Pumpkin Joe-Joe's.