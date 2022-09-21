Trader Joe's Fans Are Adding Its New Pumpkin Spice Cookies To Their Grocery Lists

A new Trader Joe's pumpkin spice product has entered the building and fans are getting excited. The popular grocery store has been cramming its shelves with all kinds of pumpkin-themed items. Seeing all the pumpkin spice cream and pumpkin bisque and pumpkin-everything-else, you might expect to see a picture of Trader Joe's when you look up that fall flavor in the dictionary.

A product that is always given a fall remix is the Trader Joe's Joe-Joe's cookies, a staple for the grocery store. A take on the classic Oreo, the regular Joe-Joe's have two crisp chocolate cookies with a layer of vanilla cream in between them (via Shape). But they have taken on many flavors as seasons came and went. Fans have discussed what the best flavors have been, even making a Reddit thread about it. Mango, vanilla, candy cane, and matcha are a few favorites that have appeared over the years. Some have been more liked than others but all in all, fans haven't seemed disappointed. This year Trader Joe's released a new version of its classic pumpkin-flavored Joe-Joe's for fall.