Here's Why These Produce Items Could Skyrocket In Price This Winter

If you love iced tea, you're probably jumping for joy that the AriZona Iced Tea Cans haven't seen a raise in prices (yet) throughout inflation. While it's refreshing to still be able to grab a can of your favorite flavor for 99 cents, unfortunately, it seems the (less than a) buck stops there.

With inflation skyrocketing to 8.6% over the course of one year – the biggest year-to-year increase in 40 years – the price of food has significantly impacted the wallets of Americans across the country (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Because of this, people are facing hard decisions when it comes to how they spend their money, with some families being forced to make penny-pinching actions by limiting electricity use and driving less in order to afford to put food on the table every evening (via Sky News).

While the price of food has increased overall, some items have been affected more than others. Even if you've buckled down and sifted out all the fun extra food items, you'll still find that the mere basics of eggs and produce have carried a heftier price tag due to additional environmental and supply-chain factors. Depending on where certain items are grown and produced, the environment ultimately decides the yield amounts for that given season.