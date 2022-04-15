The Real Reason The Cost Of AriZona Iced Tea Cans Hasn't Changed

As grocery prices have hit a 13-year record high, it's becoming clear that inflation may be painful for consumers. However, they're no fun for food manufacturers either because they have to deal with rising costs as well. While some are only too happy to pass the price increases on to the customer to keep profits flowing and shareholders happy, a handful of companies are willing to do what it takes to keep prices reasonable. One of those companies is AriZona, whose cans of iced tea still cost 99 cents. The company's owner Don Vultaggio told The Los Angeles Times that there is a reason for that. "I'm committed to that 99 cent price — when things go against you, you tighten your belt. I don't want to do what the bread guys and the gas guys and everybody else are doing. Consumers don't need another price increase from a guy like me."

It would be easy to think that Vultaggio's decision is an easy one to make, but that would be far from the truth. Like every person and every company at the moment, AriZona faces higher prices. For instance, the cost of aluminum used to make AriZona's distinctive giant, 23-ounce cans, has gone from $1,750 per ton 18 months ago to $3,250 today. Given that the cost of making the big can has gone from almost five cents to nearly 10, The LA Times figures that comes out to a loss of $45 million a year.