The Scary Reason Tomatoes Are Under Attack

Move over bacon and the sky-high prices people are paying for this beloved savory pork because it's the tomato and tomato-based products' turn to steal the spotlight and put a dent in the wallets of this fruit on the vine favorite. Tomatoes are a pantry staple for many households. Aghires notes that people in the United States eat an annual 31 pounds of these beauties. Even if you don't eat them whole or in their fried green tomato form, chances are you are having tomatoes in your pasta and pizza sauces, in your salads, and piled high on your sandwiches and wraps. And don't forget your favorite Heinz and Kraft ketchup to squeeze on your hamburgers and dip your French fries in.

In fact, during the pandemic, the Washington Post reported canned tomatoes were in high demand due to the increase in pizza deliveries. And guess who produces the largest number of tomatoes for canned tomatoes? If you said California, you are correct. The Golden State grows more than 90% of tomatoes used for canned tomatoes sold in the U.S. However, just like last year, tomatoes grown in this region of America are facing an uncertain future that could really affect the supply and demand of this fruit, while impacting your household budget.