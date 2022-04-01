The Big Problem Trader Joe's Shoppers Have With Its New Oat Creamer

Plant-based dairy alternatives have been on the rise in recent years. It appears that plant-based food products are here to stay, with the market for non-dairy products expected to rise to a whopping $40.6 billion worldwide by 2026, according to New Food. Vegan and non-dairy creamers have accounted for a good deal of that growth, with the non-dairy creamer market growing by 40% in 2018 and anticipated to continue an annual global growth rate of 20% to 40% through 2023, per Expert Market Research.

It seems consumers have been clamoring for more plant-based options, and now Trader Joe's is delivering what their customers want. Quite a few shoppers were excited to see that Trader Joe's is finally bringing oat creamer to their shelves. Their brand of new non-dairy Oat Creamer, which is made with vegan, gluten-free oats and pea protein and flavored with brown sugar, had many of their fans raving on social media. The Instagram account @traderjoeslist made a post alerting their followers to the find. "This looks particularly interesting because at first glance it looks like chocolate creamer but it's #brownsugar! I'm excited to give this a whirl in my morning creations! I can't wait to see what sort of froth this creamer can throw down," they wrote, while @traderjoesaficionado posted, "I had to pick this up! I mean, I've been waiting for this for a while. So excited that I picked up two, office and home."