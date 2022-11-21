Which Controversial TikTok Food Would You Avoid At All Costs? - Mashed Exclusive Survey

For the past couple of years, a myriad of craveable culinary tips, tricks, and recipes have gone viral on TikTok, the social media platform with more than one billion users worldwide (via TikTok). You might remember the frothy, whipped Dalgona coffee recipe trend, which required simple, cheap ingredients you may have lying around your house, like instant coffee, sugar, hot water, and milk. Or maybe you tried the baked feta pasta recipe, an indulgent dish that appeared to trigger an uptick feta cheese purchases in grocery stores (per New York Times). Perhaps you ended up piping out tiny dollops of pancake batter into a pan or griddle for TikTok's viral pancake cereal. Or maybe now you're hooked on the new pancake spaghetti trend that has taken the platform by storm in recent months.

While some TikTok recipes have the power to help users discover their hidden passion for cooking, there are certainly a slew of food trends people can't stand. Pancake cereal seemed to open the floodgates for a series of sugary, and frankly, unnecessary breakfast food adaptations, like the mini donut cereal. Then, there was the stomach-churning Mac 'N Hot Cheetos that racked up millions of views (via TikTok). Some trends are simply worth erasing from your memory, but there's no denying that the app has forever changed the way we think about food. With that in mind, we asked our readers which TikTok food trends they'd definitely avoid.