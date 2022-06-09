The Truth About TikTok's Viral 'Healthy Coke' Concoction

When it comes to dieting or even just maintaining a healthy lifestyle, many turn to healthier versions of their favorite foods. A great number of these hacks have come to light in recent years, particularly on the short-form video platform TikTok.

For example, one TikToker shared why you shouldn't throw out banana peels. According to her TikTok, you can use banana peels to make vegan-friendly bacon. On a similar note, you can use the stringy texture of jackfruit to make vegan pulled pork. Or if you have a real hankering for curly fries, you can fry up some zucchini curls for a snack that tastes just as good (via Eating Well).

One of the latest creations to come out of the internet is "healthy Coke." That's right: TikTok has supposedly come up with a recipe for a drink that tastes just like Coke but with less sugar and fewer chemical additives than even diet soda. But just how good is this "healthy Coke"?