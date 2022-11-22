David Beckham And Peyton Manning Star In Frito-Lay's Newest Commercial

Although the World Cup is all about soccer, part of the appeal of major sporting events is the variety of snacks and drinks to enjoy. Unfortunately, for beer-loving soccer fans who are watching the World Cup in person, beer won't be available at Qatar's stadiums. This is such a big deal that there's even speculation that FIFA and Budweiser might part ways over the alcohol ban.

But when it comes to fast food and snack brands, things are looking less heated and more light-hearted. For example, McDonald's brought soccer series "Ted Lasso" into its World Cup campaign to get fans excited. Similarly, Frito-Lay also found celebrities to star in its commercials for the games. But instead of actor Jason Sudeikis, Frito-Lay's World Cup ad features soccer icon David Beckham and football legend Peyton Manning (per Twitter).

This isn't Manning's first commercial with Lay's. Previously, he also starred in a playoff ad with other big-time NFL players, but this time around, for the World Cup, he's got some opinions on the difference between soccer and football.