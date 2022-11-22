David Beckham And Peyton Manning Star In Frito-Lay's Newest Commercial
Although the World Cup is all about soccer, part of the appeal of major sporting events is the variety of snacks and drinks to enjoy. Unfortunately, for beer-loving soccer fans who are watching the World Cup in person, beer won't be available at Qatar's stadiums. This is such a big deal that there's even speculation that FIFA and Budweiser might part ways over the alcohol ban.
But when it comes to fast food and snack brands, things are looking less heated and more light-hearted. For example, McDonald's brought soccer series "Ted Lasso" into its World Cup campaign to get fans excited. Similarly, Frito-Lay also found celebrities to star in its commercials for the games. But instead of actor Jason Sudeikis, Frito-Lay's World Cup ad features soccer icon David Beckham and football legend Peyton Manning (per Twitter).
This isn't Manning's first commercial with Lay's. Previously, he also starred in a playoff ad with other big-time NFL players, but this time around, for the World Cup, he's got some opinions on the difference between soccer and football.
What happens in Frito-Lay's newest commercial?
In Frito-Lay's commercial starring Beckham and Manning, the main debate is what to call the World Cup sport. The commercial starts off with Beckham eating Lay's Classic on the couch, and as the two debate over what to call the sport, the camera pans over to Manning next to a big bowl of Doritos. While fans in the United States call the sport soccer, the rest of the world would vote for football.
Although the two don't come to an agreement in the commercial, Manning catches Beckham saying "soccer," although Beckman remains in denial. So where did this debate come from? According to Diario AS, calling the sport soccer actually began in England during the 1800s. Rugby was called rugby football and what the United States calls soccer was known as association football, before Britain shortened this term to "soccer."
But clearly, the name didn't stick around forever. The Atlantic explains that Britain began referring to soccer as football in the 1980s because soccer was getting more popular in the U.S. So really, Beckman's slip of the tongue was just him getting back to his roots.