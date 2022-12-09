Chips Ahoy! Is Celebrating New Years With A Confetti Cake Flavor

To celebrate New Year's and its 60th birthday, popular cookie brand Chips Ahoy! is introducing a brand new confetti cake cookie flavor, according to a press release from the Chips Ahoy! parent company Mondelez International, Incorporated. The new chewy cookies will be confetti-cake flavored and have chocolate chips and rainbow sprinkles. The cookies will be available for purchase at select retailers throughout the United States beginning in January 2023. Additionally, the new Chips Ahoy! confetti cake cookies will be sold in 14.38-ounce family-size options and will sell for $4.99, depending on location.

This isn't the first time the popular cookie brand introduced a new cookie variation to celebrate an occasion or season. Just in time for the summer season, Chips Ahoy! released a new chewy chocolate chip cookie that was filled with Hershey's chocolate fudge in July 2021, per a press release from Mondelez International. The cookie brand also teamed up with Sour Patch Kids and famous DJ Steve Aoki in May 2020 for a unique new cookie flavor and sweepstakes inspired by high school prom season (via Mondelez International press release).