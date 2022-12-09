Burger King Has Released A Winter Whopper In Japan

Earlier this year in August, Japan released an Icy Whopper with a layer of shaved ice in the burger. Thankfully, this latest edition of the Whopper won't include any ice, which probably wouldn't be the top meal choice on a chilly winter day. According to The Street, the Winter Whopper includes gouda cheese and a spicy hot sauce. Burger King Japan's Twitter account posted a photo that reveals this burger will hit stores on Friday, December 9.

While there's not an exact end date for this promotion, it does look like it'll be a seasonal menu item, so Burger King fans in Japan shouldn't wait too long to try the Winter Whopper. If you're not in Japan and still want to try this, whip up a copycat version of the Whopper at home and add gouda cheese and a spicy sauce. To make it vegetarian-friendly, swap out the meat patty for a plant-based alternative, like an Impossible Burger.

Wondering what other foods you can only find at a Burger King in Japan? There's a unique fry substitute that Burger King Japan offers: pieces of dried ramen noodles.