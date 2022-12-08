Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch
For the most part, people spend the cold winter months finding ways to stay warm. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to fulfill this desire, whether you want to bundle up in a cozy knit or a bulky parka or sip on a hot chocolate or hot toddy. While ice cream in the winter is a big no-no for some people, others don't mind drinking or eating frosty treats during this time of year. Occasionally, when you are bundled up in a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, or sweating under your many layers, a cold snack can even be a little refreshing — especially when this snack is boasting one of your favorite festive flavors.
Whether you want to whip up a homemade eggnog recipe or sample Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes, which just returned to Walmart, there are lots of ways to appropriately enjoy cold treats in the winter. Red Robin also recently released a new holiday shake that you may want to work into your dessert rotation — especially if you are a fan of Oreos (via PR Newswire).
Red Robin's limited time milkshakes have been more popular than ever
From its Royal Red Robin burger with eggs and bacon to its Sautéed 'Shroom burger filled with mushrooms and Swiss, Red Robin is best known for its over-the-top burgers piled high with toppings (via Red Robin). But no hearty burger is truly complete without a delicious beverage to pair it with. If you are looking for a seasonal beverage to wash down your Red Robin burger, the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake has been added to the chain's menu for a limited time (via PR Newswire).
This festive shake is vanilla flavored, combined with peppermint chunks and Oreo pieces, and is finished with whipped cream and more Oreos and peppermint. More of a chocolate shake person? You can always sample the Oreo Cookie Magic Milkshake, a permanent menu fixture that includes Chocolate and Oreo cookies.
Not only is Red Robin looking to help its customers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, but this Seattle-based company is also looking to continue releasing its ever-popular seasonal milkshakes. "Our recent Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake was our best-selling shake ever, and we are excited to follow it up with the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake, which has been getting rave reviews from our guests," shared Amy Woolen, the VP of Marketing at Red Robin.