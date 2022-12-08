Red Robin's New Holiday Shake Packs An Oreos Crunch

From its Royal Red Robin burger with eggs and bacon to its Sautéed 'Shroom burger filled with mushrooms and Swiss, Red Robin is best known for its over-the-top burgers piled high with toppings (via Red Robin). But no hearty burger is truly complete without a delicious beverage to pair it with. If you are looking for a seasonal beverage to wash down your Red Robin burger, the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake has been added to the chain's menu for a limited time (via PR Newswire).

This festive shake is vanilla flavored, combined with peppermint chunks and Oreo pieces, and is finished with whipped cream and more Oreos and peppermint. More of a chocolate shake person? You can always sample the Oreo Cookie Magic Milkshake, a permanent menu fixture that includes Chocolate and Oreo cookies.

Not only is Red Robin looking to help its customers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, but this Seattle-based company is also looking to continue releasing its ever-popular seasonal milkshakes. "Our recent Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Milkshake was our best-selling shake ever, and we are excited to follow it up with the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake, which has been getting rave reviews from our guests," shared Amy Woolen, the VP of Marketing at Red Robin.