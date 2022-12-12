Sunny Anderson Is Behind The Bobby Flay 75th Birthday Prank

Have you ever had the pleasure of working with one of your friends? Whether you're slinging burgers at McDonald's, or pushing papers at an ad agency, working with a buddy always makes the experience more fun. So when your job is already fun — think, Food Network superstar — then working with friends is that much more awesome. It's evident when you see the chemistry between the stars on shows like "The Kitchen" and "Beat Bobby Flay," but where this camaraderie really shines through is on social media.

Take Bobby Flay and Sunny Anderson. Anderson has made no secret of her friend crush on Flay, both in appearances on his show and in social media posts — like in her Valentine's Day shout-out to the star. Instagram cracked up at Anderson's Bobby Flay socks, and her trolling of Flay on Instagram always brings the laughs. Now, she's the mastermind behind a new hilarious birthday prank that started with her own post on social media and then migrated over to Flay's own feed. The joke in question? Anderson asked fans on Instagram to wish Flay a happy 75th birthday on December 10, which was actually his 57th birthday. The results, as you can imagine from any workplace prank between friends, were hilarious.