Sunny Anderson Has Instagram Cracking Up At Her Bobby Flay Socks

You don't have to be an avid Food Network watcher to know that Bobby Flay is one of those guys that some people love to hate. As one Redditor explained, "Flay bothers me the same way Tom Brady does. They're great at what they do but there's so much smugness fueled by their reputation and I can't stand it." That smugness has created a lengthy list of people who can't stand Flay. However, that's not to say the chef doesn't have a sizeable group of supporters, as well. Among Flay's admirers are Ina Garten and Giada De Laurentiis, as well as Iron Chefs Alex Guarnaschelli and Michael Symon. And then, of course, there's Sunny Anderson, who, despite frequently trying to serve him a loss as a guest judge on "Beat Bobby Flay," may very well be his biggest fan.

The co-host of "The Kitchen" often shouts out her buddy on Instagram regardless of whether there's a special occasion warranting it, and will even poke fun at him on the internet from time to time. In fact, just this week, Anderson proved just how much of a Bobby Flay fanatic she is in yet another Instagram post centered around her fellow Food Network star that has fans of the celeb chefs cracking up for more reasons than one.